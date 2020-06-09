Downtown Milford Inc. partners with First State Manufacturing, the University of Delaware and Dogfish Head to supply tool kits which include masks and sanitizer for merchants.

As the Delaware enters into phase-one reopening, more Milford merchants are taking precautions to open safely.

Business owners, the city government, Downtown Milford Inc., the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford, Rep. Brian Shupe and community stakeholders have been meeting virtually to discuss the challenges and concerns COVID-19 has posed to downtown businesses.

As a result, the group thoughtfully and efficiently developed a toolkit to help businesses and consumers feel confident supporting downtown as more merchants started reopening June 1.

In an effort to help combat shortages of personal protective equipment, Downtown Milford Inc. has partnered with First State Manufacturing, University of Delaware and Dogfish Head to help supply materials for tool kits which include masks, sanitizer, cleaning products and tape to mark spacing guidance. Kits have distributed among the businesses downtown.

The Delaware Division of Public Health has issued a 10-item COVID-19 customer protection standards checklist for businesses. Those in compliance will receive a door/window decal so shoppers can feel confident supporting downtown Milford merchants.

“Small businesses need your support now more than ever,” said Trish Gerken, Downtown Milford Inc. executive director. “We ask people to be patient, kind, and compassionate. Some businesses have been closed for months or have been open with modified practices. It will take time to get back to a sense of ‘normalcy.’”

Gerken asks shoppers to please follow guidelines for face coverings, hand washing and social distancing provided by the state of Delaware and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

City Manager Mark Whitfield said the past couple of months “have been trying for all of us, but we have weathered the storm and are looking at brighter days ahead. Many Milfordians are anxious to get back to normal, even it is it a bit limited. We are all in this together!”

For business updates, see the website downtownmilford.org/covid-19-resources/.

About Downtown Milford Inc.

Downtown Milford Inc. is an economic development organization that serves as positive force in the community, working with business and property owners to beautify, revitalize, protect, preserve and promote the historic riverside district. DMI operates as 501c3 nonprofit organization and is accredited through the National Trust for Historic Preservation and the Downtown Delaware Program.