The Indian River School District has received approval from the state to host outdoor graduation ceremonies at Indian River and Sussex Central High Schools.

Indian River High School will hold two graduation ceremonies on Wednesday, June 17, at 10 a.m. and noon. Sussex Central High School will hold four ceremonies on Thursday, June 18, at 10 a.m., noon, 2 and 4 p.m.

The ceremonies will be divided alphabetically by students' last names. At Sussex Central, International Baccalaureate and academic top 10 students will participate in the first ceremony. Each school will communicate detailed instructions to parents in the days prior to the ceremonies.

Graduates at both schools will be permitted to have four guests. The graduate and guests are asked to arrive in a single vehicle. Each graduate will be assigned an arrival time in order to limit foot traffic in the parking lot.

Stadium bleachers will be marked to seat each group six feet apart. Standing in any area of the stadium will not be permitted. Graduates will also be seated six feet apart and will maintain a safe social distance when receiving their diplomas.

Face coverings must be worn by all graduates and guests at all times. Hand sanitizer will be made available at the stadium entrance. Following each ceremony, the custodial staff will disinfect all seats, handrails, graduate chairs, tables, podiums, microphones and electronic equipment. Restrooms will also be sanitized.

All ceremonies at both schools will be live streamed. Information on how to access the broadcasts will be posted on the schools' websites and Facebook pages a week prior to the ceremonies.