28-year-old Kevin T. Brownlee, of Lewes, arrested

Delaware State Police charged a Lewes man with attempted murder after a road rage incident.

The incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, when troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 33000 block of Sandy Bay Drive, in the Villages at Herring Creek in Angola, for multiple reports of shots fired. When police arrived, they found a 38-year-old male victim had been shot and was being treated by medical personnel.

According to police, the victim observed a small SUV with a kayak on the roof traveling recklessly on Camp Arrow Head Road. The victim followed the vehicle and the SUV stopped to make a left turn onto Sand Bay Drive. The victim confronted the driver, 28-year-old Kevin T. Brownlee, about his driving, and Brownlee allegedly attempted to punch him from inside his vehicle.

The victim reached into the vehicle to block the punch and became momentarily stuck inside as Brownlee began to accelerate. The victim eventually fell to the ground and, according to police, Brownlee put his vehicle in reverse and attempted to run him over.

The victim avoided being struck, got back in his vehicle and went looking for Brownlee. He found him at his residence on Sand Bay Drive and they began to physically fight. Police said Brownlee went in and retrieved a handgun, came back out and fired at the victim, who was in his vehicle. The victim was struck once in an arm and was able to get away on foot. Brownlee returned to his residence.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for the gunshot wound and a graze to his head.

Brownlee was taken into custody at his residence without incident and the handgun was recovered. He was charged with first-degree attempted murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony first-degree reckless endangering and criminal mischief property damage of $5,000 or more. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $168,000 cash-only bond.