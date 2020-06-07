41-year-old Dewayne Hopkins, of Lewes, charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Lewes man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs.

Around 1:55 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, troopers were conducting proactive patrols on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach. They observed 41-year-old Dewayne Hopkins operating a silver GMC Acadia and knew his driver's license to be suspended. A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with Hopkins.

A canine scan of the vehicle was conducted, resulting in a positive alert for the presence of narcotics. A search found 298 bags of heroin (approximately 2.086 grams) concealed between the driver’s seat and center console, drug paraphernalia and over $500 in suspected drug proceeds.

Hopkins was taken into custody without incident and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier two quantity, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $7,000 secured bond.