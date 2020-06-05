Snowball doesn't know he's different

Deaf from birth, Snowball has no idea that he’s different than any other cat.

The one-year-old loves to play, thinks toys are great fun and enjoys being petted and loved on. He promises hours of entertainment for his new family, whether it’s interactive play or just watching him be silly. Because he is deaf and other animals startle him, Snowball is hoping for a quiet home where he is the only fur-baby.

Meet Snowball at the Rehoboth Beach Petsmart, where he is available for adoption through the Brandywine Valley SPCA.