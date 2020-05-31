State of emergency declared, curfew issued by Dover mayor

Dover Mayor Robin R. Christiansen issued a state of emergency and implemented a 9 p.m. curfew after the Dover Mall was looted on Sunday, May 31.

Protesters gathered at Legislative Hall in downtown Dover Sunday afternoon. The group moved through the city with the assistance of the Dover Police Department, eventually to Route 13 and the parking lot of the Dover Mall. As the sun began to set, the looting began.

Forever 21 could be seen being looted on several Facebook Live videos. A video of the aftermath showed a broken window and scattered merchandise.

"We did have a looting incident at the Dover Mall that we were able to contain relatively quickly," said Dover Police Department Master Corporal Mark Hoffman.

Hoffman also said that if tear gas had been deployed he was unaware of it, but that Delaware State Police had used a "flashbang." Flashbangs, also known as stun grenades, produce a very loud "bang" and an intense flash of light.

The Cricket Wireless store just south of the mall was also broken into and looted. People could be seen on video entering through the broken window as late as 10:45 p.m.

After the Dover Mall incident, some protesters continued north to Delaware State Police Headquarters. Police stopped allowing traffic through on Route 13 and lined up across the median, while protesters and others gathered on the western side of the highway. At least two armored police vehicles were parked on the road. Police K-9s were present, as well as a drone and a helicopter.

Just before 10 p.m., about a dozen police could be seen on live video moving across Route 13 and into the Capital Inn. They announced to the crowd they were entering the motel to assist someone who had been stabbed. According to Hoffman, the incident is not believed to have been to related to the protests.