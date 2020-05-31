The Heritage Museums and Gardens of Dorchester and its resident Dorchester County Historical Society is beginning a new initiative called “History in the Making” to capture and chronicle stories taking place during the era of coronavirus.

The DCHS is encouraging people to document and capture unique moments in their lives right now, so that future generations will have something to look back on in the years to come. Perhaps it is a story about learning a new skill or craft at home, or longing for a haircut while a favorite salon was closed. Whatever the story may be, the DCHS encourages citizens to record moments like these, which make this period so different from times of the past.

Stories can be submitted via email to dchs@verizon.net; for more, visit dorchesterhistory.com or call 410-228-7953 and leave a message.