Townsend's 66-year old Donald P. Grier Sr. arrested, 38-year-old Donald P. Grier Jr. wanted.

A father and son are being charged with multiple construction site burglaries in Sussex County.

Delaware State Police arrested 66-year old Donald P. Grier Sr., of Townsend, while his son, 38-year-old Donald P. Grier Jr., remains at large.

Police investigated a rash of construction site burglaries between March and May in the Lewes and Harbeson areas. During the incidents, unknown suspect(s) were forcing entry into construction trailers by cutting padlocks. Numerous tools and wiring were stolen.

Troopers identified the Griers as suspects and executed a search warrant on Thursday, May 28, at their residence in the 300 block of Comerton Lane in Townsend. Possible stolen tools were found in the garage and bolt cutters and clothing utilized during some of the burglaries were found in a truck.

Donald Grier Sr. was taken into custody without incident at the residence. He was charged with 11 counts of third degree burglary, eight counts of theft over $1,500, eight counts of possession of burglar tools, 12 counts of conspiracy, seven counts of theft under $1,500, 12 counts of criminal mischief and two counts of trespassing. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $30,200 secured bond.

Troopers have been unable to locate Donald Grier Jr. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 4 Property Crimes Unit Detective Taylor at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.