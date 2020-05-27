37-year-old Rickey C. Garner, of Rehoboth Beach, arrested

Park rangers arrested a Rehoboth Beach man on multiple drug charges at Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes.

At around 4 p.m. on Monday, May 25, DNREC Natural Resources Police found two people in a closed primitive camping area, burning a fire in a fire pit. Officers approached the individuals and found 37-year-old Ricky C. Garner to be in possession of marijuana. Police K-9 Vos then gave a positive alert for the presence of narcotics in Garner’s belongings, where rangers found suspected powder cocaine and MDMA (ecstasy).

In total, police found 139 grams of marijuana, edible marijuana, marijuana vape oil, 1.9 grams of suspected cocaine, 4.9 grams of dried fungus suspected to be psilocybin mushrooms and 1.9 grams of suspected ecstasy on Garner.

Garner was taken into custody without incident and charged with the following misdemeanors: possession of marijuana, three counts of possession of a controlled counterfeit substance without a prescription, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal camping and possession of a prohibited item (a BB gun) within a state park. He was was later released on his own recognizance.

The incident was K-9 Vos’s first drug alert on patrol. He recently graduated from the Delaware State Police K-9 narcotics detection training program and now serves in both patrol and narcotics detection capacities.