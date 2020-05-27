Georgetown officials are expected to set a date for this year’s municipal election at their June 10 meeting.

The election, originally set for May 9, was postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

The seats of councilpersons from wards three and four are up for election this year. Incumbent Chris Lecates will not run again for the ward three seat. Angela Townsend is running unopposed.

In ward four, incumbent Robert Holston is being challenged by Penuel Barrett.

The mayoral seat is also up for election, but current mayor William E. West is running unopposed.

The deadline to register as a candidate has passed, but anyone who lives within town limits can register to vote with the state Department of Elections.