Members of the Rehoboth Beach Writers Guild released on May 15 “Dispatches from a Pandemic,” a document featuring 58 writers with roots in Sussex County sharing their experience of the “strange new world” living under the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-April, a challenge was put forth in the weekly email sent to members of the RBWG to create a collaborative essay that captured what life was like in this new world created by COVID-19.

“As a community, let’s each write, polish and submit a beautifully written, very short ‘dispatch,’ be it funny or sad or wise or resigned, that captures something of our life now,” wrote RBWG Executive Director Maribeth Fischer.

“Some of us live in assisted living facilities on lockdown,” continued Fischer. “Some of us have had children and grandchildren move in with us… and then there are the funny happenstances… I had to replace my husband’s tooth filling when it fell out last week. Another guild member, who lives alone, dressed up the other day — dress pants, collared shirt, argyle socks and loafers — just to feel human again.”

The result of this challenge — an idea Fischer admits she stole from The New Yorker, which featured a similar essay, features locals along with RBWG members from Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, Florida and Colorado.

The essay is divided into five sections, each capturing a different aspect of the pandemic — “Our Shifting Landscape,” “The Way We Live Now,” “Life on Pause,” “Remaking the World” and “What Happens Next” — and offers a portrait of one community’s wide-ranging response to this event.

“Dispatches From a Pandemic” is free and available for download at bit.ly/2zkVckF.

For more, visit rehobothbeachwritersguild.com.