Supports studies of American history

Andrea Edmonds, an 8th-grade social studies teacher at F. Niel Postlethwait Middle School, was recently selected as a James Madison Fellow for 2020. The fellowship supports secondary school teachers of American history, American government and civics in their graduate study of American history.

Named in honor of the fourth president of the United States and acknowledged “Father of the Constitution and Bill of Rights,” a James Madison Fellowship funds up to $24,000 of each fellow’s course toward a master’s degree. That program must include a concentration of courses on the history and principles of the United States Constitution.

Edmonds said she is excited and honored to represent Delaware. She will pursue a master’s degree through Pace University and the Gilder-Lehrman Institute of American History.

“I believe that effective teachers are constantly pursuing new knowledge to enhance their classroom instruction,” she said. “The opportunity provided to me as a 2020 James Madison Fellow will assist me in bringing high-quality instruction and information to my students. As a James Madison Fellow, I will also be allowed to collaborate with other educators and scholars from across the nation during a three-week seminar at Georgetown University in the summer of 2021.”

The 49 fellows were selected from a pool of applicants from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the nation’s island and trust territories. Funds come from a trust fund in the Treasury of the United States and from private gifts, corporate contributions and foundation grants.

Recipients must have taught American history, American government or civics in a secondary school for at least one year for each year of fellowship support. The award is intended to recognize promising and distinguished teachers, to strengthen their knowledge of the origins and development of American constitutional government and to expose the nation’s secondary school students to an accurate knowledge of the nation’s constitutional heritage.

Founded by an Act of Congress in 1986, the James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation is an independent agency of the Executive Branch of the Federal Government. For more, visit www.jamesmadison.gov.