The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of the Lewes Drawbridge over Lewes-Rehoboth Canal between Savannah and Anglers roads, Lewes, from 6 p.m. to 6 p.m. nightly, May 26-29, for repairs.

Motorists traveling eastbound on Savannah Road will turn right onto Kings Highway, turn left on Monroe Avenue, left onto Theodore C. Freeman Highway, then left on Cape Henlopen Drive and left to East Savannah Road. Motorists traveling westbound from Savannah Road will turn right on Henlopen Drive, then right to Theodore C. Freeman Highway, right onto Kings Highway and continue to Savannah Road.

Detour signage will be posted.

During the nighttime closure, DelDOT's contractor will provide a pedestrian/cyclist shuttle service approximately every 30 minutes. The pick-up/drop-off locations will be at the Fisherman's Wharf parking area at the corner of Anglers Road and Savannah Road, and the 1812 Memorial Park parking lot.