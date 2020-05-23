Once a week, the state health department updates the case numbers for long-term living residents.

On May 22, the Division of Public Health released its weekly summary of COVID-19 infections in long-term care.

As of May 21, 608 positive COVID-19 cases have caused 208 deaths of the state’s 322 total, or 65%.

The locations and number of deaths. Those changed from last week are in bold:

New Castle County

Brandywine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wilmington (16)

Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation, Wilmington (12)

Little Sisters of the Poor, Newark (11)

Brackenville Center, Genesis Healthcare, Hockessin (11)

ManorCare Health Services, Wilmington (9)

New Castle Health and Rehabilitation Center, New Castle (7)

Cadia Broadmeadow, Middletown (7)

Newark Manor Nursing Home, Newark (5)

ManorCare Health Services, Pike Creek (5)

Summit Assisted Living, Hockessin (3)

Methodist Country House, Wilmington (3)

Hillside Center, Wilmington (3)

Delaware Psychiatric Center, New Castle (3)

Regal Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Hockessin (2)

Governor Bacon Health Center, Delaware City (1)

Seven other New Castle County long-term care facilities (1 each)

Kent County

Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare, Milford (31)

Pinnacle Rehabilitation and Health Center, Smyrna (14)

Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill, Smyrna (7)

Westminster Village, Dover (6)

Sussex County

Harrison House Senior Living, Georgetown (21)

Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center, Millsboro (10)

Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Lewes (13)

One Sussex County long-term care (1)