21-year-old Marc Brown, of Delmar, charged

The Laurel Police Department arrested a man wanted on multiple warrants.

Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, officers on patrol conducted a traffic stop in the area of West and Townsend Streets. The officers immediately recognized the one of the passengers as 21-year-old Marc Brown, of Delmar. Brown was known to have several outstanding felony warrants from numerous departments in Sussex County as the result of multiple high-speed vehicle pursuits with those agencies.

According to police, while officers were confirming Brown’s identity he attempted to flee and resisted arrest before being taken into custody without further incident.

Brown was charged with felony subsequent offense failure to stop for a police signal, resisting arrest, aggressive driving, driving without a valid license and numerous traffic violations. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $7,073 cash-only bail.