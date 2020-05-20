Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released a statement May 19 on the announcement that the committee will vote to subpoena more than 50 officials involved in the Department of Justice’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

“The Senate Judiciary Committee should not be used to perpetuate conspiracy theories, undermine our intelligence community, or peddle President Trump’s campaign talking points,” said Coons. “We know conclusively that Russia attacked our election. President Trump’s handpicked Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller, a Republican, to be special counsel, and that investigation produced dozens of indictments. At a time when 90,000 Americans have died, millions more are at risk and our economy is in a recession, it’s disappointing to see my colleagues decide to focus their efforts on political smears.”