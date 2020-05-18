A 24-year-old man of New Castle and a 21-year-old woman of Townsend were robbed at gunpoint

Two people were robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Townsend Municipal Park May 16, Delaware State Police said.

At about 10:20 p.m., a 24-year-old man of New Castle and a 21-year-old woman of Townsend were approached by an unknown man while sitting in their vehicle. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money.

The New Castle man gave the suspect his wallet. The suspect took off on foot toward the south side of the park. The victims were not injured.

The two said the suspect was wearing dark clothing, a hooded sweatshirt and a face mask. He was about 5 feet 9 inches tall, thin build and 18 to 30 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop 9, MCpl Box at 302-378-5749. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com