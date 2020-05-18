They donated more than $4,500

State Farm agents in the Hockessin area are finding ways to help their neighbors.

Thirteen State Farm agents teamed up to donate $2,400 to the Food Bank of Delaware, so the organization can continue to provide needed resources to community members. Through the State Farm Matching Gift Program, they will send another $2,250 in for a total of $4,650.

The team who donated:

Connie Barba – Wilmington Theresa Heitter – Wilmington Tara McDonald – Wilmington Christina Przyuski – Wilmington Dan Dougherty – Wilmington David Soleye – Wilmington Chuck Gilbert – Wilmington Amanda Dixon – Bear Jacqueline Brady – Bear Terry Schmeck – Newark Heather Broujos – Newark Mike Broujos – Newark Melissa Ludwig – Hockessin

Connie Barba of Wilmington said she wanted to help after hearing about long lines at the Food Bank and that they were in need of additional food supplies.

“Giving to the Food Bank of Delaware has a direct impact on the lives of people around us, and we didn’t want anyone to go hungry,” she said. “And it’s important to give back where you live and work, so I was elated that my fellow agents shared the same thoughts and responded so generously.”

To help foster volunteerism, State Farm has a website where community volunteers or needs can be posted at https://neighborhoodofgood.statefarm.com.