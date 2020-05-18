21-year-old Jack F. Kelleher, of Rehoboth Beach, charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Rehoboth Beach man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and a weapon.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, when a trooper observed a Buick Rainier SUV parked in a handicapped parking spot at the Royal Farms in Rehoboth. The vehicle did not have a handicapped parking placard visible or any handicapped parking permits on file with the Division of Motor Vehicles.

The trooper conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot and made contact with the driver, 21-year-old Jack F. Kelleher, who advised that he did not have a handicapped parking placard. An odor of marijuana was detected and a subsequent search led to the discovery of 40.37 grams of marijuana and a large machete.

Kelleher was taken into custody without incident and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and parking in a handicapped space. He was later released on $3,050 unsecured bond.