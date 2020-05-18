Police seek suspect information

Delaware State Police are investigating a home invasion in Lincoln.

The incident around 1:50 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, when troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 21000 block of Mayhew Drive for an initial report of criminal mischief. Upon arrival, troopers discovered that the residence had been shot at and that projectiles had entered the home.

Through further investigation, it was learned that shots had been fired from inside the residence, as well. Three residents, a 29 year-old male, a 24-year-old male and a 29-year-old female, then advised that they had had a barbecue at that ended around midnight. Around 1:40 a.m., two vehicles arrived at their residence and shots were fired. Two of the residents fled from the house, while the third remained inside as two suspects entered.

The two suspects caused damage to items inside and the victims are in the process of determining if any property was stolen. No one was injured.

The suspects were described as average-build black males wearing facial coverings. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit Detective Doughty at 302-752-3794. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.