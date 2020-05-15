Sussex Technical High School has delayed setting Class of 2020 graduation plans until more information is available.

The Sussex Technical Board of Education voted on May 11 to wait to find out when restrictions may be lifted.

“A delayed graduation was our best choice based on our limited options. It was also your top choice in the recent survey we conducted,” Principal John Demby wrote to students on May 13.

With June 1 as Governor John Carney’s target date for beginning to reopen the economy, the board of education will revisit graduation plans at their June 8 meeting.

Students who need to obtain diplomas for employment or military purposes or may not be able to attend a later ceremony may do so by contacting their counselor.

Sussex Tech is working on other ways to honor graduates, including video and social media tributes, yard signs and home deliveries of caps, gowns and t-shirts by teachers and staff. More details will be released as soon as they are available.