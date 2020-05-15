24-year-old John T. Shorts, of Camden-Wyoming, arrested

Delaware State Police have arrested a Camden-Wyoming man on aggravated menacing and related charges.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, when troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 18000 block of South Old State Road, in Ellendale, for a report of a domestic incident involving a weapon. A 39-year-old resident advised that he and his son had engaged in an argument after the father discovered that his son, 24-year-old John T. Shorts, had left a handgun unsecured in the front seat of his vehicle. The argument turned physical and Shorts allegedly retrieved the handgun and pointed it at his father while threatening to kill him. He left before police arrived. No one was injured.

Shorts was later located at the Milford Perdue Plant and taken into custody without incident. He was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening and offensive touching. He was later released on $22,000 unsecured bond.