The Delaware Department of Transportation announced intermittent lane closures will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 19 at the Munchy Branch Road/Field Lane/Shady Ridge Drive intersection, Rehoboth, for the installation of signs and pavement markings.

Flaggers will be onsite to direct motorists.

DelDOT will convert the two-way stop control to an all-way stop control.

These changes are being made to improve the safety of the road system and reduce the likelihood of future crashes at this intersection.