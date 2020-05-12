State Auditor Kathy McGuiness on May 6 dropped boxed lunches off to Lt. Randy Nowell, Sgt. Dennis Leahy, Sgt. Kimberly Pfaff and K-9 Officer Lorne Peterson of the Wilmington Police Department.

“The hard work and dedication of a police officer doesn’t stop in the face of a pandemic,” said McGuiness. “These heroic individuals work around the clock and on the frontlines to protect Delaware communities. It was an honor to serve them lunch to show my appreciation for their honorable service not only during this crisis but every day as well. Over the past few weeks, I was humbled to see many Delaware restaurants offer meals to our first responders across the state. These restaurants should be exemplified for doing so."