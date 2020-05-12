Texas man arrested for guns

The Delaware State Police arrested Anthony Stanzak, 29, of Midland, Texas, on multiple weapons charges May 10.

Troopers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Vermont Drive in Dover at 9:19 a.m. for a domestic argument. Upon arrival, police learned that Stanzak drove there to confront his ex-girlfriend. He indicated that he had a gun inside his vehicle and was refusing to leave her home.

Troopers talked to Stanzak and he told troopers that he had a weapon inside the vehicle. A computer search revealed that he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Police got a search warrant for Stanzak’s vehicle and found an AR rifle, a sawed-off shotgun and 40 rounds of ammunition. Stanzak’s five-year-old child was in the vehicle.

He was taken into custody without incident and taken back to Troop 3 where he was charged with two counts of possession of firearm/destructive weapon if previously convicted of a violent felony, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited prior violent crime or felony, possession of destructive weapon – sawed-off shotgun and endangering the welfare of a child.

Stanzak was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $26,500 secured bond.

WANTED: Break-in at Kent Budget Inn

The Dover Police Department is searching for Deshaun Harris, 42, in a robbery at the Kent Budget Inn in Dover May 10.

Two black males forced into a hotel room at 12:38 p.m. and demanded cash while pointing a gun at the three occupants, police said. The suspects stole one woman’s purse and cash from another victim.

During the robbery, all three victims were injured. The male victim, 36, had a cut on his forehead and a female victim, 45, hurt her lip after a suspect hit them. A 60-year-old woman injured her lower leg, which required surgery at Kent General Hospital.

Detectives reviewed area surveillance and identified Harris, as a suspect. Harris has a last known address of Lebanon Road in Dover. Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.

18-year-old shot in the head

The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old female with a gunshot wound to her head May 10. She is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Willis Road at 8:41 p.m. and were flagged down by a driver taking the victim to the hospital. Officers escorted the car to Kent General Hospital and stayed with the victim while she underwent treatment.

Other officers responded to the scene and found several shell casings. The driver who took the victim to the hospital told police they were in the area when two black men began firing at his car. The car was struck about 14 times on the driver’s side. One of the rounds struck the 18-year-old female in the head. A home in the area was also struck, but no one inside was injured.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.

Gunshots in Lidl parking lot

The Dover Police Department arrested a 48-year-old Camden man after he accidentally fired a gun, damaging a vehicle in the Lidl parking lot on North Dupont Highway.

Officers responded for a report of shots fired May 9 at 1:26 p.m. They learned that a vehicle had been shot and that a white male in a red Jeep SUV had fled the scene.

A witness reported seeing the suspect, David Perrera, fidgeting with an object in his lap when they heard a gunshot. The witness saw that the suspect’s SUV and another vehicle were damaged.

While officers were on scene, other officers found Perrera and pulled him over. Perrera was taken into custody without incident and a search warrant was obtained for the car. Police found a 9mm handgun, which Perrera was prohibited from possessing.

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $21,101 secured bond for possession of firearm/ammo by person prohibited, reckless endangering first degree, criminal mischief and city ordinance: unlawful discharge of firearm.