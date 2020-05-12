22-year-old Ryan T. Crowson and 22-year-old Tanner C. McElwee, both of Millville, charged

Delaware State Police have arrested two Millville men in connection with a robbery.

The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. on April 24, when a 25-year-old male and his female acquaintance were reportedly in the area of Washington Avenue and Polly Branch Road, in Selbyville. They were approached by two male suspects, both of whom had their faces covered. The suspects demanded money and assaulted the male, striking him in the head and face with a handgun. The female turned over an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspects left the area on foot.

The female drove the male victim to a local hospital, where he was admitted with serious injuries. She was uninjured.

The incident was later determined to have occurred in a different location - the parking lot of the Hickory Tree

Apartments in Selbyville. Through further investigation, troopers identified 22-year-old Ryan T. Crowson and 22-year-old Tanner C. McElwee as suspects.

Crowson was taken into custody at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Georgetown without incident on Monday, May 11. McElwee was taken into custody near his residence in the unit block of Tributary Lane without incident. The residence, where both McElwee and Crowson lived, was searched and a handgun was found.

Crowson was charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree conspiracy. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $22,000 secured bond.

McElwee was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, aggravated menacing and second-degree conspiracy. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $75,000 cash-only bond.