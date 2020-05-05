Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons, both D-Delaware, joined Sens. Edward J. Markey, D-Massachusetts, Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, and a group of their Senate colleagues in advocating for protections for the U.S. scientific research community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Although coronavirus-related research is a current federal government priority, most other research has slowed or stopped due to closures of campuses and laboratories. The people who comprise the research workforce — graduate students, postdocs, principal investigators and technical support staff — face financial and other hardships from the disruption of their research activities. The senators are calling for $26 billion in emergency relief funding for the research community in the next coronavirus relief package.

“Research universities, academic medical centers and national labs are major employers in all 50 states, and protecting the research workforce is critical to state economies,” wrote the senators in their letter to Senate leadership. “Congress must act to preserve our current scientific workforce and ensure that the U.S. is prepared to continue our global scientific leadership once this crisis ends.”

In their letter, the senators specifically call for funding in the next relief package to cover supplements for research grants and contracts caused by the pandemic, including additional salary support and/or research related ramp-up costs; provide emergency relief to sustain research support personnel and base operating costs for core research facilities and user-funded research services until such time as facilities reopen and research activities return to pre-pandemic activity levels; and fund additional graduate student and postdoc fellowships, traineeships, and research assistantships for up to two years. Graduate students who could not complete their degrees due to the pandemic should be given priority for graduate fellowships and other forms of support so they can complete their research and degrees.

A full copy of the letter is available at bit.ly/2YCrfGY.