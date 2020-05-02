Fire marshal determined Bridgeville fire to be caused by arson

A fire in a Woodbridge School District building in Bridgeville was determined to be caused by arson.

The fire, reported shortly after 7 p.m., occurred in a maintenance storage building in the unit block of Church Street, on the grounds of the Phillis Wheatley Elementary School. The Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Company arrived on the scene and found smoke and flames coming from the structure. Mutual aid fire companies assisted.

There were no reported injuries. Damages are estimated at $80,000.

State fire investigators found that the fire was intentionally started. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal’s Sussex Division at (302) 856-5600 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. No one will be required to give their name.