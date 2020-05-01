For the safety of motorists, the Delaware Department of Transportation has closed Road A eastbound — the bridge over Route 1, near the Christiana Mall — through 5 p.m. May 15 to repair the roadway damaged by heavy rains.

Motorists traveling on Road A Eastbound will be detoured to Route 1 southbound to the Route 273 Exit (Exit 162). Motorists will turn left onto Route 273 East and then make an immediate left onto Route 1 northbound to the Christiana Mall Road Exit (Exit 164).

Motorists traveling along Route 1 southbound wanting to Exit to Road A will be detoured to continue on Route 1 southbound to the Route 273 Exit/Exit 162. Turn left on Route 273 East, then make an immediate left onto Route 1 northbound to the Christiana Mall Road Exit/Exit 164.

Motorists traveling from the Christiana Mall Ring Road wanting to turn left onto Road A eastbound will be detoured to Route 1 southbound to the Route 273 Exit/Exit 162. Turn left onto Route 273 East, then make an immediate left onto Route 1 northbound to the Christiana Mall Road Exit/Exit 164.

Variable message boards and detour signage are posted.