Reduced driving leads to rebates, reimbursements, reduced insurance rates

The Delaware Department of Insurance has a list of consumer-friendly automobile insurer actions due to reduced vehicle use throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. As filed with the department, these actions represent millions of dollars being returned to or saved by policyholders throughout the state.

The following list may not be inclusive and may be updated online. The commitments below apply to only personal automobile insurance policies. Customer eligibility requirements may exist. Residents should direct questions about specific commitments to the insurer.

Allstate: Issuing refunds equal to 15% of March and April auto premiums. A total of 19,155 Delaware Allstate customers will be refunded well over $1 million.

American Family: Distributing a one-time check payment of $50.00 per covered vehicle.

Amica Mutual: Crediting 20% of the policyholder’s monthly auto premium.

Chubb: Renewing customers will receive a discount equal to 35% of their April and May costs, an estimated $110 per vehicle.

Cincinnati Insurance: Refunding policyholders 15% of their April and May premium.

Electric Insurance: Distributing a payback equal to 15% of three months of the policyholder’s premium, an estimated $72 per policy.

Encompass: Issuing refunds of 15% of March and April auto premiums. Approximately 2,835 Delaware Encompass customers will be refunded about $168,882.

Esurance: Issuing refunds equal to 15% of March and April auto premiums.

Farmers: Discounting April premiums by 25% discount or providing 25% refunds to customers already paid in full.

GEICO: The GEICO Giveback Credit will discount renewed or newly bought policies between April 8 and October 7, 2020 by 15%. Customers can expect to save an average of $150 on their next auto policy and $30 per motorcycle policy.

Goodville Mutual: Issuing a Safe@home premium credit of 15% on two months of new or renewal premium. Members can choose to waive their credit and request that it be donated to local food banks, first responders, or international relief. Goodville Mutual will match donated funds up to $100,000.

Hartford: The COVID-19 Personal Auto Payback Plan will credit customers 15% of April and May auto premiums.

Horace Mann: The Teacher Appreciation Relief Program will credit customers 15% of two months of premiums.

Liberty Mutual: Providing a 15% refund on two months of annual premiums.

Mercury: Refunding 15% of monthly premiums paid in April and May.

MetLife: Crediting 15% of monthly premiums paid in April and May.

Nationwide: Applying a one-time payment of $50.00 to each policy.

Next Insurance: Discounting April premiums by 25%.

NGM Insurance: Distributing a Relief Payment of $50.00 per each insured vehicle. In Delaware, approximately 899 private passenger vehicles insured will generate a total refund of $44,950.

Progressive: Crediting back 20% of April and May premiums.

State Farm: Refunding about 25% of April premiums.

Travelers: The Stay-at-Home Auto Premium Credit Program will issue a credit of 15% to April and May premiums.

USAA: Crediting approximately 20% on two months of premiums.

21st Century Insurance: Discounting April premiums by 25% discount, or providing 25% refunds to customers paid in full.