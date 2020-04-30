All Climate Storage Center announced April 30 the development of a new storage facility located on Argos Corner Road in Milford.

Construction of All Climate Storage Center Milford has already begun, and the facility is scheduled to open this fall. The new storage facility will be located along the northbound side of Coastal Highway U.S. Route 1 near Taylor’s Marine, Cedar Creek Landing Campground and Bayhealth’s new Sussex Hospital Campus.

The Milford facility will offer year-round outdoor boat, vehicle and RV/camper parking, as well as indoor temperature-controlled storage and drive-up accessible self storage.

The layout of the facility was designed with easily accessible, one-story buildings, so every storage unit is within walking distance of building entryways and vehicles. The facility will be fully fenced and gated with electronic access control entry and exit keypads. All Climate Milford will also feature a surveillance system and an onsite office that is staffed seven days a week. Their mission is to provide secure, well-maintained and convenient storage to residents and businesses of Milford, Slaughter Beach, Lincoln and northern Sussex County.

For more, visit allclimatestorage.com or call 922-3010.