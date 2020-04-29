The Delaware Department of Transportation will present the selected preferred alternative for the proposed roadway improvements along Coastal Highway/state Route 1 in the area of Cave Neck Road in Sussex County at a virtual workshop, set for 2 to 3 p.m. May 6.

DelDOT moved the previously scheduled workshop at Lewes Fire Station No. 2 to an online forum in response to recent guidelines announced to combat the spread of coronavirus disease.

Interested persons are invited to visit bit.ly/2Sm1nLp beginning at 2 p.m. May 6 to view project information and display boards. DelDOT will also provide a live Q&A session with the design team. Information on date and time will be provided on the project website. Comments related to the preferred alternative can be submitted until June 5, 2020, either online or in writing and mailed to: DelDOT Community Relations, P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903.

For more, visit bit.ly/2Sm1nLp.