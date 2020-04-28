A statewide public engagement strategy is focused on Delaware's economic reopening and recovery effort due to COVID-19.

Visit de.gov/economy to learn more and to help.

Starting April 27, the Delaware Division of Small Business and the Delaware Prosperity Partnership will host virtual recovery town halls with members of the General Assembly, small businesses and local chambers of commerce, to begin collecting feedback from small business leaders about Delaware's economic reopening.

Small business recovery town halls are set for 2 p.m. April 27 for eastern Sussex County; 6 p.m. April 28 for southern New Castle County; 10 a.m. April 30 for western Sussex County; 6 p.m. April 3 for the Newark area; 2 p.m. May 4 for Kent County; 6 p.m. May 5 for the Wilmington area; and 6 p.m. May 6 for northern New Castle County.

Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long will host similar virtual town hall meetings with members of the public to collect feedback that will inform Delaware's recovery effort.

Hall-Long’s recovery town halls are set for 6 p.m. April 29 for Kent County; 6 p.m. May 4 for northern New Castle County; 7:30 p.m. May 6 for Sussex County; and 6 p.m. May 7 for southern New Castle County.

Links to these virtual town halls will be available at news.delaware.gov and on Carney’s social media channels, @johncarneyde.

Carney assigned SWAT teams from state government to work with industries most hard-hit by the COVID-19 crisis, including the restaurant industry, tourism, retail and the arts.

“We’re still seeing increased infections of COVID-19, so this fight is far from over,” said Carney. “At the same time, we need to look forward. We need to plan for safely reopening our economy under a new normal. I encourage all Delawareans and Delaware small businesses to lean into this process. Visit de.gov/economy to learn more about Delaware's plan, and to offer ideas on how to safely restart our economy. Help get Delaware through this difficult time. Most importantly, continue to stay home. Stay safe. And stay informed.”

“To successfully reopen will require all communities and sectors of our economy to participate,” said Hall-Long. “I look forward to hearing from Delawareans and gathering their recommendations to keep people safe, and able to return to work and make our state stronger and healthier.”