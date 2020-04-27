In honor of Earth Day, the Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware will screen online the documentary “The Human Element” at 7 p.m. May 8, via Zoom.

For registration and Zoom logins, email socialjustice@uussd.org. A discussion will follow the film.

“The Human Element,” produced by Olivia Ahnemann and James Balog, captures the lives of everyday Americans on the front lines of climate change. The film recognizes humans are a force of nature; at the same time, human activities alter the basic elements of life: earth, air, water and fire. Altering those elements also changes human life. “The Human Element” calls humans to reevaluate their relationship with the natural world.

“The threat from climate change does not go away with COVID-19,” said Mac Goekler, co-chair of UUSD’s Social & Environmental Justice. “This documentary compels us to rethink how we balance humans with the natural world.”

For more, visit uussd.org or email socialjustice@uussd.org.