Vogue on 24 offering take-home color kits

A Long Neck salon that opened as the pandemic began is looking forward to returning to business as usual.

Vogue on 24 Salon and Spa opened in February and their grand opening party was set for March 20. It never happened.

“It’s so hard to say if we’ll reschedule it,” said owner Brandon Tatum-Poole. “I just don’t know. This whole corona thing has really changed a lot.”

Vogue on 24 is the 28-year-old Tatum-Poole’s second salon. He opened Vogue on 54 in Selbyville in 2015. His mother was a hairdresser and he grew up in the industry, eventually going to Delaware Learning Institute of Cosmetology. He worked at a few salons before focusing on opening his own.

Located at Routes 24 and 5 in Taormina Square, Vogue on 24 offers haircuts, coloring and styling, as well as lash services, spray tanning, massages, waxing and facials. The salon, when open, employs four stylists, an esthetician and a massage therapist.

“We have a lot of room to grow – we are a 12-chair salon,” Tatum-Poole said.

He’s trying to adapt to the governor’s restrictions, like so many business owners.

“We are on our social media platforms, getting ready to start doing some product demos to sell via a live sale,” he said.

As soon as the stay-at-home order began, Vogue on 24 started preparing take-home coloring kits for regular clients so that they could dye their own roots. The kits are now for sale online.

Tatum-Poole is anxious to reopen.

“The governor, so far, is sticking to May 15, and so as long as he lifts the mandate, we will open May 15,” he said. “People can book online right now for anything after that date.”