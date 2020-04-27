Bayhealth is one of the first recipients of the face shields and intubation boxes that Matt Schaeffer of Sound FX Home Theater and Car Audio has been making for local health care facilities and first responders.

“Matt is my neighbor, and he contacted me since he knew I was a nurse at Bayhealth. He asked if the hospital would have a need for the face shields,” said registered nurse Aletta Decktor. “I was so excited to deliver 150 face shields and an intubation box to Bayhealth Hospital. All our thanks go to Matt Schaeffer and Brian Layton at team Sound FX. We are so grateful for their hard work and dedication.”

For donation information and more visit bayhealth.org/covid-19-donations.