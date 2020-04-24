The Lighthouse restaurant and bar in Dewey Beach burned on Thursday night.

Firefighters from Rehoboth Beach, Bethany Beach and Lewes began battling the blaze, at Dickinson Street and the bay, around 10 p.m. the evening of April 23.

According to the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, crews arrived to find a two-story structure well involved in fire and with a partial collapse of the building. Firefighters were on scene for over three hours.

No injuries were reported. Fire damage is estimated at $750,000.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal’s Sussex division at 302-856-5600 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

Lighthouse Cove Development Company issued the following statement.

"We are devastated by the news of last night’s fire at the Lighthouse Restaurant in Dewey Beach. Thankfully, the majority of the damage was confined to the restaurant, and the remainder of the redevelopment, including the Hyatt Place hotel, Residences at Lighthouse Cove, and Lighthouse Cove Event Center, remain intact. Most importantly, there were no injuries sustained.

We are grateful for the incredible work displayed by our local firefighters and first responders in containing and preventing further damage to the property. The response was met by dedicated fire companies from Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, and Bethany Beach. This is a developing situation with limited details. We look forward to working with the State Fire Marshal’s office to investigate this terrible loss.

We are greatly appreciative of all the support we have received during this difficult time and will share more information at the appropriate time."