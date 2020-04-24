Near Ellendale

A contractor will be replacing deteriorating corrugated metal pipes with reinforced concrete pipes.

7 a.m. Monday, May 4, until 5 p.m. Friday, June 5, pending weather, Maple Branch Road (Culvert over Maple Marsh and Beaver Dam Branch) between West Robbins Road and Redden Road will close.

Detour:

West Robbins Road Southbound: Motorists will continue onto West Robbins Road and turn right onto Redden Road and turn right to return to Maple Branch Road.

Redden Road Eastbound: Motorists will continue onto Redden Road and turn left on West Robbins Road and turn left onto Maple Branch Road.

Detour signage will be posted.

WTMC 1380 a.m. provides motorists real-time traffic conditions throughout Delaware. To report any travel or traffic related issues: cell phone in Delaware, dial #77; 800-324-8379; or 302-659-4600.