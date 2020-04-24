Here's what we know

Correction: Caesar Rodney's school board elections will be Tuesday, June 16. Incumbent Joyce Denman and Justin A. Puchalsky are running for one seat with a five-year term.

Schools are closed for the rest of the school year, but what does that mean for students? All the answers are not available yet, but we talked to superintendent Kevin Fitzgerald, to round up recent updates from the Caesar Rodney School District.

Teaching at home

Caesar Rodney schools will launch the second phase of their remote learning plan next week. This includes taking attendance and teaching new material, Fitzgerald said in a letter after the governor announced school closures April 24.

So far, students have been reviewing and reinforcing material taught during or before the third marking period.

Caesar Rodney teachers have been recording and posting lessons online for students to watch live or at their convenience. They are using sites like Zoom, Google, Clever and Schoology, and they often give assignments to work on outside of that virtual class time.

All remote learning packets are linked on the district’s main website. There is a Google Doc with log-in tips for each platform on the district’s website

Students can still get paper materials on request, but the district has been handing out computers and trying to get more students connected.

All Caesar Rodney schools have WiFi hotspots in the parking lots. This was already in the district’s safety plan, but they quickly finished the project to provide for families who don’t have internet.

Anyone who needs help with online learning can call the technology hotline at 302-698-7950, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Graduation? Prom?

Fitzgerald tried encourage seniors in his April 24 letter.

"We remain committed to making the celebration of their senior year a memorable one," he wrote. "Unfortunately, COVID-19 and the need for social distance will result in modifications to our commencement ceremony, [and] the high school administration is working diligently on the plans for their ceremony.”

Graduation is slated for Saturday, June 6. At the online school board meeting April 21, Fitzgerald said they are considering a combined virtual and in-person ceremony where the students could receive their diplomas in person, but listen to speeches online, for example.

The district is in talks with Dover Motorsports about possibly doing a lap around the Monster Mile at Dover Speedway.

No matter what happens, the district is finding ways to celebrate the senior class, including using a digital billboard on Route 10 to feature each senior’s portrait.

“The board continues to work with our high school principal, Sherry Kijowski, to come up with a plan to make our graduation ceremony as traditional and meaningful as possible for this year’s graduating class,” Fitzgerald said.

As far as prom, he said it could not be held after the school year ends.

More

The district has served 67,000 meals since schools were closed, said Michael Noel, director of human resources. Child Nutrition Department staff have been serving breakfast and lunch twice a week at seven different locations. They will continue to do this while schools are closed. For the most recent schedule, click here. The Board of Education held its first virtual meeting April 21. The board will continue to meet that way with the next meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 19. There will be no school board elections this spring. Incumbent Joyce Denman was the only candidate running and will automatically fill the open seat.