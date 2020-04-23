In June, the Wittes plan to reopen the former Vandegrift Golf Course, a nine-hole executive course in Middletown, and clubhouse bar.

For years, John and Dawn Witte traveled three minutes down the road to Bogey’s Bar & Grille every Friday night.

They would sit at the edge of the bar, and talk about plans for the future. One night that included owning the clubhouse bar the Wittes were sitting in.

“My wife, who is a restaurant professional, would say ‘Oh we should buy this place, and we could do this, this, and this,” John Witte reminisced.”

Now that casual conversation is becoming a reality.

In June, the Wittes plan to reopen the former Vandegrift Golf Course, a nine-hole executive course in Middletown, and clubhouse bar

The 49 acres on Bayview Road was home to Bogey’s Bar & Grille for nearly a decade before it shut down last year. John Witte said they will rebrand it as Mulligans the bar and Mulligans the restaurant.

“The response to our concept has been overwhelming right now,” he said. “It’s not just coronavirus stuff like ‘We want to get out of the house and have some fun.’ People just don’t have much on this side of town to do.”

Mulligans Restaurant

John Witte said there used to be a banquet room, but they converted it into a full-service restaurant separate from the bar. John Witte said families might not have liked the idea of bringing kids into a bar to eat, so he wanted to create a young family-friendly atmosphere.

“You will be able to have a meal not in a bar environment,” he said. “The cherry on top is that we will open for breakfast at 7 a.m. It’s not just opening and 4 p.m. for drinks and dinner. It’s breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

As someone who has lived on the west side of town for years, he noted there isn’t a place in that area to get breakfast.

He described the restaurant as upscale-modern with a price point that makes people feel like they can visit regularly.

Golf course

John Witte said the previous owners closed the golf course businesses years ago, so they stopped maintaining the land.

“The greens are dead. There are no greens on the greens,” he said while laughing.

After signing the lease in December, he started trying to figure out how to bring the greens back to life. Fixing the sprinklers comes first. He expects the greens to be in playing condition by next year.

For the first year, he acknowledges it won’t be in great condition, but as a nine-hole course, he said it’s great for novice players and casual games.

“What I am hearing is some of the people who are novices to the game, maybe they just bought clubs and don’t want to play on a real course,” he said. “They just want to play on nine holes to practice. Or maybe some people want to just go play nine holes and have a beer afterwards.”

There are seven par 3 holes and two par fours. Eighteen holes will be free to residents of Fairways of Vandegrift and $5 for nonresidents.

Opening day

The Wittes planned for the golf course, bar and restaurant to open May 1. The coronavirus halted the possibility when nonessential businesses were ordered to close March 24 and dining had to shift to take-out only.

Gov. John Carney has not said when business will go back to normal, but the Wittes are planning for a June 1 opening.

John Witte said he has been watching websites that predict when the coronavirus curve will flatten and he expects that by June 1 for Delaware.

“Our plan is to be ready on June 1, and then when the governor says we can be open, that’s when we will open,” he said.

Mulligans and the golf course are at 631 Bayview Road, Middletown, just east of Route 1.