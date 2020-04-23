The Delaware Department of Education approved on March 19 a major charter modification request for Sussex Academy to add an elementary school, at 22051 Wilson Road, Georgetown, to serve kindergarten through fifth rade students beginning in the 2020-21 school year.

Sussex Academy requires an application for enrollment. Sussex Academy conducted the elementary school application period from March 20 to April 9. Due to having more applicants than seats available, Sussex Academy held a lottery April 20. Following the lottery, 240 students were invited to attend the Sussex Academy Elementary School.

Sussex Academy grades K-12 are currently full for the 2020-21 school year. The school will open the application period for the 2021-22 school year, for grades K-11, from November 2020 to January 2021. An anticipated lottery date is scheduled for January 2021.

At this time, Sussex Academy is preparing for the fall opening of the elementary school by hiring staff, reviewing and ordering curriculum materials, completing a bus schedule and preparing for the acquisition of the new elementary school building.

For more, email info@sussexacademy.org.