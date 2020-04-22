22-year-old Jordan Showalter arrested

The Dagsboro Police Department arrested a 22-year-old on drug charges.

On Tuesday, April 21, an officer was conducting proactive traffic enforcement and observed a black Hyundai Accent bearing New York registration traveling south on Main Street. After observing the vehicle fail to maintain a proper lane of travel, the officer conducted a traffic stop.

Contact was made with the sole occupant of the vehicle, Jordan Showalter, of Delaware, and the officer detected an odor of marijuana inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 2.31 grams (330 individual bags) of heroin, eight grams of crack cocaine, 1.8 grams of marijuana and $3,306 in suspected drug proceeds.

Showalter was taken into custody without incident and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier three quantity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier one quantity, failure to obey an emergency order, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving while suspended or revoked and failure to remain in a single lane. He also had two active capiases for his arrest.

Showalter was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $15,200 secured bail.