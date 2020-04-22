Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and AnnMaura Connolly, president of Voices for National Service, held a media conference call April 21 to discuss new legislation being developed by a working group of Democratic senators to expand national service programs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The senators are working to include the proposal in the next COVID-19 relief package.

“[W]e’ve got a very engaged and inspiring group of senators negotiating, talking, detailing with the input of our staff and some critical national organizations exactly how best to use national service as the way to respond to this moment,” said Coons. “[A]s our country faces the dual challenge of responding to a global pandemic, a national public health crisis and a very sharp economic crisis, I think this is exactly the time for us to call on Americans to respond and to serve.”