He shot at two people at a Shore Stop in Felton, police said.

The Delaware State Police arrested Trey M. Bowden, 19, of Magnolia on two counts of attempted murder April 17.

Troopers responded to a reported shooting at a Canterbury Shore Stop/Valero in Felton, 8953 S. Dupont Highway, at 2:47 a.m. After learning that the victims had gone back to their home on Morgans Choice Road in Camden-Wyoming, troopers went to talk to the two victims, a 17-year-old woman and her mother’s 26-year-old boyfriend.

They told police that Trey Bowden, an acquaintance of the female victim, approached them while they were at the Shore Stop. An argument started when Bowden displayed a gun and threatened the male victim. The victims drove away, and Bowden continued to follow them and fired two rounds into the driver’s side of the vehicle. The victims were not injured, and Bowden left after firing the rounds.

A trooper later saw Bowden getting into a vehicle on Barker’s Landing Road and stopped him. Bowden did not comply with commands to get out of the vehicle at first and was then taken into custody. Police got a search warrant for the vehicle and found an unloaded 9mm handgun with three unloaded 9mm magazines.

Bowden was taken back to Troop 3 where he was charged with two counts of attempted to commit murder first degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon a firearm, aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening, criminal mischief, fail to obey an emergency order and resisting arrest.

He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $188,000 cash-only bond.