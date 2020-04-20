43-year-old Terence V. Purnell arrested

Delaware State Police arrested a Millsboro man after he allegedly stole a car and was found in possession of drugs.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, when troopers were dispatched to the 27000 block of Oak Meadows Drive, in Millsboro, for a report of a stolen car. A 52-year-old woman advised that 43-year-old Terence V. Purnell had taken her 2014 Chevy Cruze from her driveway without permission.

Troopers observed Purnell driving the vehicle on Oak Meadows Drive and a traffic stop was initiated. Purnell was taken into custody without incident and found in possession of 0.47 grams of cocaine, 0.147 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Purnell was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to obey an emergency order. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $900 secured bond.