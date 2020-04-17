The Salvation Army Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware Division announced April 15 it received a $5,000 grant from The Wawa Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Food Distribution Fund.

The needed funds from the Wawa, Pennsylvania-based convenience store retailer will be used to ensure critical food distribution to those in need throughout local Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware communities. In addition to the grant, Wawa donated 180 cases of sliced lunchmeat and 95 cases of fresh fruit to The Salvation Army to distribute to those who need it most.

Since the pandemic began, The Salvation Army has experienced significant increases in requests for food. With hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians and Delawareans filing new unemployment claims since mid-March, the need will only continue to grow. So far, The Salvation Army has distributed more than 1 million meals throughout Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware using a “Corps at the Door” approach at feeding sites. To limit person-to-person contact and comply with local and state government recommendations, workers wear masks and gloves and practice social distancing while distributing food boxes to individuals and families outside of Salvation Army facilities. The Salvation Army is seeking partnerships with community partners like The Wawa Foundation to help meet the growing demand for food.

“At a time when we are seeing tremendous increases in unemployment and the need for food across the state, this partnership ensures that The Salvation Army can continue to be a beacon of hope and healing as we have for more than 150 years,” said Capt. Timothy Sheehan, state coordinator The Salvation Army Delaware. “There is no quarantine from hunger. We thank The Wawa Foundation for their generous gift that will assist us to get food into the hands and mouths of people who need it most during these desperate times.”

The Wawa Foundation has supported The Salvation Army feeding programs throughout Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware for years, providing monetary as well as in-kind food donations. The Wawa Foundation’s commitment to standing up in the fight against hunger and building stronger communities aligns with The Salvation Army’s goals of “Doing the Most Good” and bringing relief and resources to even more community members in need.

