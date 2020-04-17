The University of Delaware Cooperative Extension, a service of the UD College of Agriculture and Natural Resources and University of Maryland Extension, is offering free health insurance and financial webinars in the coming week.

“Smart Use Health Insurance: Understanding Costs and Estimating Expenses” will be held from noon to 1 p.m. April 20. Improve an understanding of health insurance costs and determine how much a plan may cost each year. To register: bit.ly/2S2iwtF.

“Taking Control of Your Finances” will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. April 21. The program focuses on building a spending plan that helps participants accomplish their business and family goals and helps them organize a simple filing system for managing money. It is beneficial to those who need a basic understanding of where to begin in gaining control of their finances. To register: bit.ly/2RLv8Vw.

“Health Insurance in Your Senior Years” will be held from noon to 1 p.m. April 24. For those thinking about health care plans after retirement or worried about how health care costs play into retirement, this program will discuss Medicare and other insurance options when participants turn 65. Additional information will be shared about estimating health care costs and long-term care. To register: bit.ly/2XO5inN.