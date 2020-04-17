Bayhealth announced April 17 it received a $75,000 grant from the Carl M. Freeman Foundation, to be used for COVID-19 disaster relief at the Bayhealth Sussex Campus.

This is the first time Bayhealth received a grant from the Carl M. Freeman Foundation, which typically supports and promotes innovative community-based leadership and giving. Given the COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the local community, the Foundation’s leaders recognized the importance of supporting the efforts to keep members of the community and healthcare providers safe.

“We all have to do our part individually to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Michelle Freeman, president and chair of the Carl M. Freeman Foundation. “The Carl M. Freeman Foundation wants to ensure that funding is available for PPE, testing and any healthcare measures needed to treat and care for Sussex Countians during this time of crisis. Nothing could be more important today than to support your local healthcare system.”

Bayhealth will use the grant for COVID-19 testing, PPE, equipment to treat COVID-19 patients and the well-being of frontline health care professionals at the Sussex Campus.

“We are thankful to the Carl M. Freeman Foundation for this significant contribution that will support our staff and patients at the Sussex Campus who are fighting against the COVID-19 virus,” said Bayhealth President and CEO Terry M. Murphy.

The Bayhealth Foundation is also accepting monetary donations from others in the community who want to support Bayhealth during the COVID-19 situation. To make a donation to Bayhealth’s COVID-19 Response Fund, visit bayhealthfoundation.org/ways-to-give/donate.