The Food Bank of Delaware will host an additional three drive-thru mobile pantries in each Delaware county for families struggling to afford food in order to address increased demand for food assistance amidst the coronavirus public health crisis

The first one is scheduled for 11 a.m. April 20 in the parking lot of Christiana Mall, 132 Christiana Mall, Newark. Register at newcastlecountyfood.eventbrite.com. Participants are asked to bring proof of identification and Delaware residency. Food recipients must stay in a vehicle. The Food Bank of Delaware also requests that participants make sure their trunks are cleared out so volunteers can load food with minimal interaction. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, public restrooms will not be available.

The Kent County mobile pantry is set for 11 a.m. April 22 at Dover International Speedway, 1131 N. Dupont Highway; register at kentcountyfood.eventbrite.com. The Sussex County mobile pantry is set for noon April 24 at Sussex Central High School, 26026 Patriots Way, Georgetown; register at sussexcountyfood.eventbrite.com.

Pre-registration has been set up for each pantry to help speed up the check-in process. Pre-registration does not guarantee service. Onsite registration will also be available for those who do not have computer/smart phone access. Service will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants should bring proof of identification and Delaware residency. Assistance is limited to one per household.

The Food Bank of Delaware is prepared to serve up to 2,500 households at each pantry.

For more, visit fbd.org.