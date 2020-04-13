Damage estimated at $200,000.

The house fire Friday, April 10 in Smyrna started in a chicken coop attached to the garage.

The blaze was reported at 1:30 p.m. in the 900 block of South Dupont Boulevard (Route 13) near Smyrna Leipsic Road.

Passing drivers saw smoke rising from behind the home and called 911, said Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal B. Scott Bullock.

When firefighters from Citizens’ Hose Company of Smyrna arrived, they saw smoke coming from the attached garage. Assistance was requested from several neighboring fire companies to extinguish the blaze.

Traffic was temporarily stopped on Route 13.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire began in a chicken coop attached to the garage, when a heat lamp ignited combustible materials in the coop. The fire spread to the garage, cars and part of the home.

Damages were estimated at $200,000, Bullock said.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross of Delmarva was contacted to assist the residents.